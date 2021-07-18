Euclidean Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Euclidean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 31,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Beam Therapeutics accounts for 0.8% of Euclidean Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 30.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEAM opened at $88.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.86. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $138.52.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($3.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($2.61). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.20% and a negative net margin of 1,523,724.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.49, for a total value of $1,762,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,038,966 shares in the company, valued at $73,236,713.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 78,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.35, for a total value of $8,435,563.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,240,656.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 218,239 shares of company stock valued at $22,996,753. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BEAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beam Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $114.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

