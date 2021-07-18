Eudaimonia Partners LLC Increases Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,124,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,597,000 after purchasing an additional 34,509 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 944.2% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National Grid by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 13,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, June 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Grid in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

NGG opened at $65.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.50. National Grid plc has a 52 week low of $53.09 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.2812 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

