Eudaimonia Partners LLC Invests $41,000 in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AA. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Alcoa by 181.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Alcoa by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Alcoa by 521.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Alcoa by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter.

AA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Alcoa from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Alcoa from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet raised Alcoa from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alcoa from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 12,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $433,391.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,061.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Roy Christopher Harvey sold 238,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.91, for a total value of $7,833,797.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,583,714.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 298,639 shares of company stock worth $10,127,456.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $32.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alcoa Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $44.42.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting, casting, and rolling businesses.

