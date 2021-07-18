Eudaimonia Partners LLC Sells 21 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 51.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,560.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.35. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,094.93 and a twelve month high of $1,626.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,430.24.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 24.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMG. Truist raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,666.74.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $141,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,608.22, for a total value of $12,540,899.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,524 shares in the company, valued at $60,346,847.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,309 shares of company stock worth $19,365,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

