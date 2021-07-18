Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Eurocash (OTCMKTS:EUSHY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Shares of EUSHY stock opened at $4.74 on Thursday. Eurocash has a 52-week low of $3.88 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.1303 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Eurocash SA distributes fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) in Poland. The company operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Projects segments. Its FMCG products include food products, soft drinks, alcoholic beverages, tobacco products, and household chemicals and cosmetics. The company markets its products to traditional retail stores, including small supermarkets, grocery stores, and specialized grocery stores; and kiosks, retail outlets, and convenience stores at petrol stations, restaurants, hotels, cafeterias, and catering outlets.

