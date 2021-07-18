European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on July 21st (OTCMKTS:EUSGU)

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition’s (OTCMKTS:EUSGU) lock-up period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 21st. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition had issued 12,500,000 shares in its IPO on January 22nd. The total size of the offering was $125,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUSGU opened at $10.35 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $11.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.11.

Get European Sustainable Growth Acquisition alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EUSGU. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth $94,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $118,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Sustainable Growth Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.