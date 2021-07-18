Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) Given a $12.10 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $12.10 target price on Eutelsat Communications (OTCMKTS:EUTLF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
OTCMKTS EUTLF opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Eutelsat Communications has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $12.89.
Eutelsat Communications Company Profile
