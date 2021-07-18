Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,400 shares, an increase of 102.4% from the June 15th total of 59,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 75.3 days.

EVKIF opened at $34.43 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a 1-year low of $23.99 and a 1-year high of $38.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.74.

EVKIF has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Societe Generale lowered Evonik Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

