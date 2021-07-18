EVR Research LP Purchases New Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

EVR Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. CME Group comprises about 2.3% of EVR Research LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CME Group by 33.3% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

In other news, insider Kathleen M. Cronin sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.31, for a total value of $881,048.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,146,584.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard J. Siegel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $322,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,092 shares of company stock valued at $9,789,159 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. dropped their target price on shares of CME Group from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America raised shares of CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $209.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.17 billion, a PE ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $214.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.89 and a 52-week high of $221.82.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 41.46% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.57%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.