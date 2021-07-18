ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded ExlService from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th.

In other ExlService news, EVP Vivek Jetley sold 900 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $86,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,098,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.03, for a total value of $2,079,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,375,016.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,925 shares of company stock worth $949,792 and have sold 22,900 shares worth $2,263,980. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 639,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,935,000 after acquiring an additional 384,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ExlService in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,747,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $466,705,000 after purchasing an additional 153,566 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth about $8,470,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 89,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXLS opened at $107.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.80. ExlService has a 52-week low of $59.97 and a 52-week high of $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.94.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.33. ExlService had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $261.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.13 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

