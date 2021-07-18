Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,773 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.14% of Express worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,834,000 after buying an additional 743,195 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 18,105 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Express alerts:

Express stock opened at $4.51 on Friday. Express, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.57 and a fifty-two week high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94. The firm has a market cap of $299.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 1.83.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%. As a group, research analysts predict that Express, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Express news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,169.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EXPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Express Profile

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Featured Story: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.