Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.30.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of XOM traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.32. 27,049,513 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $64.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 10,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 38,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 26,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

