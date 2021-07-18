Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by Clarity Financial LLC

Clarity Financial LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 101.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 176,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,741 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 2.0% of Clarity Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.30.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $1.63 on Friday, hitting $57.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,049,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,544,692. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $64.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.23.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

