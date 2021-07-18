FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Sells $1,005,510.00 in Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FDS stock opened at $341.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $331.37. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.17%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after buying an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, TrimTabs Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the first quarter valued at $645,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

