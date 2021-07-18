Fairholme Capital Management LLC Has $7.90 Million Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Fairholme Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 31.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,029,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245,900 shares during the period. Energy Transfer makes up 0.7% of Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fairholme Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $7,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.45. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.53.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.95. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.153 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other news, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.53 per share, for a total transaction of $1,906,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,052.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

