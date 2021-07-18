Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC Sells 1,622 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,265 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,622 shares during the quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $1,238,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,672,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,899,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1,605.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $28,692,000 after purchasing an additional 203,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holistic Financial Partners boosted its position in Apple by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 11,862 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The company had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. New Street Research downgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.32.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

