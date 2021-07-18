Falcon Edge Capital LP Boosts Stock Holdings in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 16.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,161,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,689 shares during the period. 21Vianet Group comprises 2.3% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Falcon Edge Capital LP’s holdings in 21Vianet Group were worth $37,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,864,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,072,551 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,643,000 after purchasing an additional 542,752 shares in the last quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $423,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,995,000 after purchasing an additional 202,560 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get 21Vianet Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VNET opened at $17.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.34 and a 12 month high of $44.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.21.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 59.54% and a negative return on equity of 49.77%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on VNET shares. TheStreet cut shares of 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET).

Receive News & Ratings for 21Vianet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 21Vianet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.