Falcon Edge Capital LP Purchases 230,750 Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD)

Falcon Edge Capital LP raised its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AJRD) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 555,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230,750 shares during the quarter. Aerojet Rocketdyne accounts for 1.6% of Falcon Edge Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Falcon Edge Capital LP owned 0.69% of Aerojet Rocketdyne worth $26,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 256.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 1,335 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 137.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

AJRD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist reduced their target price on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $56.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

AJRD opened at $48.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.15 and a 52-week high of $53.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.15.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $496.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.71 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 29.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

