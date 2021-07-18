Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Short Interest Down 50.4% in June

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 703,700 shares, a decrease of 50.4% from the June 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 167,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

FENC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FENC. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FENC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.85. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.67.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

