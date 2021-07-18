Financial Analysis: Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) versus Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT)

Detwiler Fenton Group (OTCMKTS:DMCD) and Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Green Dot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A Green Dot 0.16% 5.02% 1.26%

Detwiler Fenton Group has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Green Dot has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Detwiler Fenton Group and Green Dot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Detwiler Fenton Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Green Dot 0 6 4 0 2.40

Green Dot has a consensus price target of $60.09, suggesting a potential upside of 29.98%. Given Green Dot’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Green Dot is more favorable than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Detwiler Fenton Group and Green Dot’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Detwiler Fenton Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Green Dot $1.25 billion 2.01 $23.13 million $1.29 35.84

Green Dot has higher revenue and earnings than Detwiler Fenton Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.2% of Green Dot shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Detwiler Fenton Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Green Dot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Green Dot beats Detwiler Fenton Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Detwiler Fenton Group Company Profile

Detwiler Fenton Group, Inc. is a holding company. It operates as a research boutique providing investment research and investment banking services to institutional clients. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards. It also provides money processing services, including cash transfer services that help consumers to add funds directly to an account at the point-of-sale at any participating retailer; and simply paid disbursement services that enable wages and authorized funds disbursement to deposit account programs and accounts issued by any third-party bank or program manager. In addition, the company offers tax processing services that include tax refund transfers, which provide the processing technology to facilitate receipt of a taxpayers' refund proceeds; small business lending to independent tax preparation providers that seek small advances; and fast cash advance, a consumer-friendly loan that enables tax refund recipients. It markets its products under the Green Dot, GoBank, MoneyPak, TPG, and other brands. Green Dot Corporation markets and sells its products and services through retail stores; mobile applications; and various direct-to-consumer channels, such as online search engine optimization, online displays, direct mail campaigns, mobile advertising, and affiliate referral programs, as well as distributes through Â’Banking as a Service' platform. The company was formerly known as Next Estate Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Green Dot Corporation in October 2005. Green Dot Corporation was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Pasadena, California.

