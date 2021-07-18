First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Hits New 12-Month High at $18.55

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$18.55 and last traded at C$18.44, with a volume of 272859 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$18.28.

Several research firms have commented on FCR.UN. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$15.25 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of First Capital Realty from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.96.

Get First Capital Realty alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.09, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of C$4.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.82.

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Capital Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Capital Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.