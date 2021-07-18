First Farmers and Merchants (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.75 and last traded at $33.75. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.60.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.78.

First Farmers and Merchants Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FFMH)

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Tennessee and Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, Christmas club, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

