First Foundation Advisors Buys Shares of 4,348 Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FLGT. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after purchasing an additional 39,052 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 608.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Shares of FLGT stock opened at $76.31 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The business had revenue of $359.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.46 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 341,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,115,009.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,657 shares of company stock worth $1,426,431 in the last ninety days. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fulgent Genetics Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.