First Foundation Advisors Purchases New Holdings in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury in the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

TBT opened at $17.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $22.60.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

