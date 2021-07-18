First Foundation Advisors Takes $315,000 Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

First Foundation Advisors bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,163,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $476,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082,579 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,154,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $356,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,436 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 633.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,099 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 1st quarter worth about $83,096,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $596,000. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Andrea L. Schneider sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,730. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total value of $295,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,235,901. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALK opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.79. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.22 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($3.51) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.63) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $797.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.52 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 48.26% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was down 51.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALK. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $65.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 115 destinations throughout the United States and North America. The company was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

