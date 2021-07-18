First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FHN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Horizon from $19.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

FHN stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98. First Horizon has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.68%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

In other First Horizon news, Director R Eugene Taylor sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $5,499,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,193,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,868,698.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 230,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.56, for a total transaction of $4,280,715.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,283,228.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,310,797 shares of company stock valued at $24,403,678 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,939,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,304,000 after buying an additional 12,253,300 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,685,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Horizon by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,667,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528,558 shares during the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,045,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,794,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

