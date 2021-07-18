First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.50.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 20.2% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 79,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.8% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 218,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 73,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 18.3% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 407,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after buying an additional 62,951 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $37.88 and a 12 month high of $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 0.87.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.68 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

