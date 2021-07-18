First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Down 4.4%

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 66,833 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,186,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.94.

AG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (up from $23.50) on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.88 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.42.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.0045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 0.1%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AG. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter worth about $176,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 7,143 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Majestic Silver by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,269 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares during the period. 28.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

