First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to post $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.00. First Republic Bank posted earnings per share of $1.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $7.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.22 to $7.59. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $8.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.33.

NYSE:FRC traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.53. 950,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,978. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.56. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $100.38 and a 1 year high of $202.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

