First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.
