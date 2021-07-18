First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the June 15th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:FSEA traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 551 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.68.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its holdings in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises about 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp operates as a holding company for First Seacoast Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. The company offers interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. It also provides various lending products comprising one- to four-family residential real estate loans; commercial real estate and multi-family loans; acquisition, development, and land loans; commercial and industrial loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and consumer loans.

