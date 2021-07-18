First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516,164 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.49% of First Solar worth $45,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 297.0% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 397 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Solar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Solar in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of First Solar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.94.

FSLR stock opened at $83.49 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.34 and a 52-week high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 3.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.96. First Solar had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $803.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Solar news, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $232,080.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,042,491.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 2,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $219,763.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $381,243.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,552 shares of company stock worth $2,873,534. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

