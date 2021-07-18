First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) Short Interest Down 64.1% in June

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decrease of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:LEGR traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.64. 12,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,612. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.22. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $43.14.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,286 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $380,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $1,967,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the first quarter worth $87,000.

