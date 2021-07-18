First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $34.68 and last traded at $34.68. Approximately 1,388 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.87.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned about 12.05% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

