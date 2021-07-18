First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) Short Interest Up 92.2% in June

First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QTEC) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the June 15th total of 39,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ QTEC opened at $153.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.42. First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $160.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTEC. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100-Technology Sector Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $265,000.

