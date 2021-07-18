First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 71.2% from the June 15th total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of FTXH opened at $25.70 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1-year low of $22.92 and a 1-year high of $27.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTXH. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,244,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 259.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 75,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 54,274 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 20,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $512,000.

