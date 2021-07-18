Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $210.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FIVE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Five Below from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,412.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Five Below by 23.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

FIVE opened at $182.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.91. Five Below has a 1-year low of $101.25 and a 1-year high of $205.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $597.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Five Below will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

