Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) saw a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 195,400 shares, a drop of 68.2% from the June 15th total of 614,900 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Five Star Senior Living from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Five Star Senior Living from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.65. 66,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,240. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87. The firm has a market cap of $178.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.94. Five Star Senior Living has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $269.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.65 million. Five Star Senior Living had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts forecast that Five Star Senior Living will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FVE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Star Senior Living by 78.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $66,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Five Star Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $87,000. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Star Senior Living

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

Read More: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.