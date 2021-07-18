Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein Sells 12,500 Shares

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.52, for a total transaction of $2,206,500.00.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.93, for a total transaction of $2,199,125.00.

On Friday, June 4th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,388 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.53, for a total transaction of $533,711.64.

On Monday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $2,035,000.00.

Shares of Five9 stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $177.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 347,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,897. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.01. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. Five9, Inc. has a one year low of $107.77 and a one year high of $201.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a PE ratio of -250.14 and a beta of 0.50.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.35. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $137.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.55 million. Analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIVN. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.44.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Five9 by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,860,862 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,541,549,000 after purchasing an additional 314,572 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,827,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,048,000 after purchasing an additional 47,097 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Five9 by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,148,101 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $335,813,000 after purchasing an additional 893,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Five9 by 819.3% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,077,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,471,000 after purchasing an additional 960,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.82% of the company’s stock.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

