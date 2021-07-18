Flagship Pioneering Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA)

Flagship Pioneering Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 34,239,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,980,000. Sana Biotechnology accounts for approximately 18.4% of Flagship Pioneering Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Flagship Pioneering Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Sana Biotechnology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $22,341,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $40,389,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $13,455,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sana Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANA opened at $18.71 on Friday. Sana Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $44.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.42.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Sana Biotechnology Company Profile

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops in vivo and ex vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

