Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Flux Power Holdings, Inc. designs, develops and sells rechargeable energy storage systems. Its primary product consists of the Flux Power 24-volt lithium pack and individual 3.2 volt cells. The company offers system accessories, such as stand-alone battery management, stackable chargers and programming software. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Vista, California. “

Get Flux Power alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Flux Power from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

FLUX opened at $8.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35. Flux Power has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The firm has a market cap of $114.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.84 and a beta of 0.74.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.09. Flux Power had a negative net margin of 63.78% and a negative return on equity of 439.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flux Power will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 2,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $30,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 81,819 shares of company stock valued at $889,825 in the last three months. 38.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 48,414 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 729,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after acquiring an additional 101,741 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Flux Power by 1,008.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 210,641 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Flux Power by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 246,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after acquiring an additional 104,074 shares in the last quarter. 24.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flux Power

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells rechargeable lithium-ion energy storage systems for electric forklifts, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial motive applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, monitoring, and error reporting functions for battery systems.

See Also: Swap

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Flux Power (FLUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.