FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.71 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.81. FMC reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year earnings of $7.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.37. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion.

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Vertical Research lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. FMC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,138 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $105.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. FMC has a twelve month low of $98.16 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

