FORA Capital LLC Buys New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 3,700.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in DocuSign by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 13,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.51, for a total value of $2,567,120.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,242,469.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,335 shares of company stock worth $20,725,021. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DOCU opened at $282.05 on Friday. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $298.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.01. The company has a market cap of $54.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 100.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. raised their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

