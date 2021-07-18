FORA Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,537 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

COUP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.50.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.67, for a total value of $42,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,478.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,289 shares of company stock valued at $42,210,558. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $217.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $242.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $215.00 and a fifty-two week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

