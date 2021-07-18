FORA Capital LLC Raises Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 105.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AME. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 374.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AME. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AMETEK from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

Shares of AME opened at $136.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.52. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.11 and a 52-week high of $139.07. The firm has a market cap of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.04, for a total transaction of $372,708.00. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at $7,692,549.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,480 shares of company stock worth $6,349,909. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

