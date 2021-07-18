FORA Capital LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

FORA Capital LLC cut its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 25.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,397 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. South State CORP. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $190.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.45, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $216.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 8.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 33.19%.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

