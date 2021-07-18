FORA Capital LLC Takes Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,578,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 43,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,860,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 99.2% in the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 48,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,303 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.2% in the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 34,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,082,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.8% in the first quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 38,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global stock opened at $414.42 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $303.50 and a 12 month high of $419.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $393.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.97.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.35%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares in the company, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $435.25.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.