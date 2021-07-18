Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) Short Interest Up 93.3% in June

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 93.3% from the June 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Formula Systems (1985) stock. TFG Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Formula Systems (1985) Ltd. (NASDAQ:FORTY) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in Formula Systems (1985) were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FORTY opened at $86.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.19. Formula Systems has a 52 week low of $75.30 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

Formula Systems (1985) (NASDAQ:FORTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.64 million for the quarter. Formula Systems (1985) had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Formula Systems (1985) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

Formula Systems (1985) Company Profile

Formula Systems (1985) Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides software, proprietary and non-proprietary software, and software product marketing and support services in Israel and internationally. The company offers computer and telecommunication infrastructure solutions; computer solutions to computer and communications infrastructures; cloud computing solutions; database and big data services; customer relations management, computer systems management infrastructures, web world content management, database and data warehouse mining, application integration, database and systems, data management, and software development tools; and professional training courses and advanced professional studies.

