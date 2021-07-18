Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT Raised to $250.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Mizuho from $208.00 to $250.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 3.27% from the stock’s current price.

FTNT has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fortinet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Fortinet from $233.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.38.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $106.75 and a twelve month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $229.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.33. Fortinet had a return on equity of 54.85% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $710.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.91 million. As a group, analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 896 shares in the company, valued at $193,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.02, for a total value of $319,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,692.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,820 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,182. 17.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Fortinet in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

