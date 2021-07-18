Frax (FRAX) Market Capitalization Reaches $235.62 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Frax coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC on popular exchanges. Frax has a market cap of $235.62 million and $4.33 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Frax has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00039797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.40 or 0.00102247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00148565 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,695.91 or 1.00019359 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003155 BTC.

Frax Coin Profile

Frax launched on December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 236,722,874 coins. Frax’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Buying and Selling Frax

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

