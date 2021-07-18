Fred Alger Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Aptiv by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Mark Stevens grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 4,133 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 6,059 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

APTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.58.

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $149.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $76.18 and a 12 month high of $160.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.97. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 88.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 221,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $5,118,360.00. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 236,660 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,227. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.